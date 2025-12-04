Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced an integrated project to upgrade Al Wasl Road.

The development spans 15 km, from the intersection with Umm Suqeim Street to the junction with 2nd December Street. It includes the upgrade of six intersections, comprising enhancements to one junction and the construction of five tunnels totalling 3,850m.

The street will be widened from two to three lanes in each direction. The project is expected to reduce travel times along Al Wasl Road by 50% and increase capacity from 8,000 to 12,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, stated: "Al Wasl Road Development Project forms part of a master plan developed by the RTA to upgrade the road network in the area, which also includes enhancements to Umm Suqeim and Al Safa Streets."

"These projects are designed with a focus on creative and aesthetic elements, incorporating dedicated pedestrian walkways, cycling tracks, boulevards, and vibrant urban public spaces that promote community interaction. The plan also features decorative landscaping and the creation of dynamic urban environments," he stated.

"The project serves a vital district that offers a broad array of modern tourism and lifestyle destinations, including beaches, luxury hotels, fine dining venues, and residential neighbourhoods, home to over one million residents," he added.

Al Tayer said the project involves the development of Al Wasl Road from its intersection with Umm Suqeim Street to its junction with 2nd December Street, spanning a total length of 15 km. The street will be widened from two to three lanes in each direction.

"It also includes the upgrade of six intersections along Al Wasl Road, specifically at Al Thanya, Al Manara, Umm Al Sheif, Umm Amara, Al Orouba, and Al Safa Streets. This will be achieved through the construction of five tunnels with a total length of 3,850m," he added.

According to him, the intersection with Al Thanya Street will undergo improvements, while a unidirectional tunnel will be constructed at the intersection with Al Manara Street.

This tunnel will consist of three lanes and branch into two separate routes: two lanes from Sheikh Zayed Road to Jumeirah Street, and two lanes from Sheikh Zayed Road to Umm Suqeim Street, with a total capacity of 4,500 vehicles per hour, he stated.

The project also includes a tunnel on Umm Al Sheif Street, comprising two lanes in the direction from Sheikh Zayed Road to Jumeirah Street.

This tunnel will be 750m long and will accommodate up to 3,200 vehicles per hour. In addition, a tunnel will be constructed at the intersection of Al Wasl Road with Umm Amara Street, featuring two lanes in each direction, with a total length of 700m and a combined capacity of 6,400 vehicles per hour, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

