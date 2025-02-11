Saudi Arabia has launched a comprehensive master plan for all infrastructure projects in Riyadh that will streamline work schedules and reduce costs, according to a news report.



The master plan is based on data collection, integration of planning efforts, and collaboration with more than 15 government and service entities, Asharq Al Awsat reported, citing Fahad Al-Badah, CEO of Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Centre.



More than 837 project plans were reviewed and approved, leading to the restructuring of 1,737 project phases, the newspaper said.



As Riyadh's land area expands by over 2,000 percent, infrastructure work permits have tripled from 50,000 in 2017 to over 150,000 in 2024, the report added.



The Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Centre was established in July 2023 to ensure sustainable and high-quality urban development.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

