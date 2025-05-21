RIYADH — The Transport General Authority (TGA) announced that the delivery sector in Saudi Arabia recorded 79.6 million orders during the first quarter of 2025, showing a 22 percent increase compared to the same period last year.



The figures were published in the authority’s latest quarterly report. The authority stated that the growth highlights the Kingdom’s expanding logistics infrastructure and the increasing demand driven by a surge in e-commerce activities nationwide.



The Riyadh region accounted for approximately 44.7 percent of total delivery orders during the first quarter, followed by Makkah with 22.4 percent, and the Eastern Province with 15.5 percent.

Madinah recorded 4.5 percent, Asir 3.4 percent, Qassim 2.8 percent, Tabuk 1.8 percent, and both Hail and Jazan registered 1.6 percent each. Al-Jouf recorded a growth rate of 0.7 percent, Najran 0.6 percent, Northern Borders Region 0.5 percent, and Al-Baha 0.2 percent.



TGA attributed this significant growth to the ongoing development of the transportation and logistics sectors, underscoring the role of regulatory frameworks in empowering delivery companies to keep pace with rising demand.



The authority urged the public to report any complaints or feedback related to transportation services through its website (tga.gov.sa), or the unified call center 19929, or the beneficiary care account on the social media platform X.

