RIYADH — Saudi Arabia achieved an exceptional accomplishment by securing second place among the G20 countries in the ICT Regulatory Tracker index issued by the UN International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for 2024.



The achievement confirms Saudi Arabia's remarkable progress in telecommunications and technology regulations, enhancing regulatory innovation, building cutting-edge digital infrastructure, and implementing effective market oversight mechanisms.



It also demonstrates Saudi Arabia's dedication to providing an attractive regulatory environment that stimulates investment and accelerates digital economic growth, solidifying its position as a global regulatory leader. The index aims to support decision-makers and regulatory entities in keeping pace with developments in the vital sector, as it measures the maturity of ICT regulatory frameworks across 194 countries. It is based on 50 criteria divided into four main pillars: regulatory authority, regulatory mandates, regulatory regime, and competition framework.



The achievement extends Saudi Arabia’s series of international successes in the telecom and technology sector, as it continues to enhance its global position by achieving the highest classifications and advanced rankings. Saudi Arabia maintained second place among G20 countries in the ICT Development Index for two consecutive years, and it achieved second place among the G20 countries in the United Nations' Telecommunications Infrastructure Index (TII).

