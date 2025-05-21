JEDDAH — The Saudi Council of Ministers on Tuesday reiterated its commitment to expanding investment and trade relations with the United States with allocation of more than $600 billion over the next four years.



The Cabinet session, chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, in Jeddah, noted that over $300 billion was announced in deals and mutual investments at the Saudi-US Investment Forum held during the visit of US President Ronald Trump on May 13 in Riyadh.



At the outset of the session, the King thanked US President Donald Trump for accepting the invitation to visit Saudi Arabia and lauded the outcomes of his discussions with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. These discussions are expected to elevate bilateral relations to an unprecedented historical level across numerous vital sectors, thereby enhancing the economic integration of the two friendly countries.



The Cabinet reviewed the outcomes of the Saudi-US Summit, held during President Trump's first official foreign visit of his current term, foremost among them the signing of the Strategic Economic Partnership and the announcement of various agreements and memoranda of understanding.



In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session, Minister of State, Cabinet Member for Shoura Council Affairs and Acting Minister of Media Dr. Essam bin Saad bin Saeed said that the Cabinet commended the comprehensive content and vision presented in the Crown Prince's speech at the GCC-USA Summit. He noted that the speech reflected the Kingdom's commitment to strengthening joint coordination and advancing multilateral action with friendly nations for greater prosperity and progress. It also underscored support for resolving regional and international crises and conflicts through peaceful means.



The Cabinet commended the US president's positive response to the Crown Prince's efforts to lift sanctions on Syria, expressing hope that this step would contribute to the development and reconstruction of that country.



The Cabinet reiterated the Kingdom's statement at the 34th Ordinary Session of the Arab League Summit, emphasizing its categorical rejection of any attempts at forced displacement or imposed solutions that fail to meet the aspirations of the Palestinian people. It also stressed the need for maintaining the ceasefire in Gaza.



The Cabinet commended the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) on its 10th anniversary for its efforts in assisting millions in need across more than 100 countries.



On the domestic front, the Cabinet reviewed the achievements of the National Industrial Strategy, which successfully attracted three global automotive industry leaders to establish factories in the Kingdom, contributing significantly to economic diversification and enhancing global competitiveness.



The Cabinet also lauded the prestigious awards won by Saudi students at the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF 2025), underscoring the state's strong commitment to education, fostering knowledge and innovation, and nurturing generations distinguished in science and skills.



The Cabinet approved the establishment of a supervisory body for health services within the Ministry of Defense. It endorsed a mechanism to regulate the work of competent authorities regarding scrap sites to prevent the entry of radioactive materials or scrap metal contaminated with radioactive materials.



The Cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Saudi Arabia and Japan for the establishment of a strategic partnership council, and another MoU between the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan for cooperation in the field of communications and information technology.



The Council authorized the minister of transport and logistics and chairman of the board of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) or his deputy to discuss and sign with the Russian side a draft MoU for cooperation in the field of civil aviation safety between the GACA and the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport. It authorized the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources or his deputy to discuss and sign with the Kazakh side a draft MoU between the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan for cooperation in the field of mineral wealth.



The Cabinet approved a framework agreement between Saudi Arabia and the International Labor Organization regarding programs for junior professional staff and recruitment, and a MoU for cooperation in the health sector between the Saudi Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Health of Singapore.



The Council authorized Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Geological Survey (SGS) or his deputy to discuss and sign with the Indian side a draft MoU on geological scientific cooperation between SGS and the Geological Survey of India.



The Cabinet approved a cooperation agreement between the Presidency of State Security of Saudi Arabia and the National Intelligence and Security Service of Somalia in combating terrorism and its financing.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).