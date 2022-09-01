Following the Royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to implement an additional package of development projects in the Governorate of Muscat during the Tenth Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), Muscat Municipality begins the implementation of the project to expand the roundabout located near the Sayyidah Maizoon Mosque in the southern Al Mawaleh and transform the existing roundabout into a traffic intersection with signals.

It will construct a network of water drainage channels to raise traffic efficiency and improve the flow of traffic in various areas.

The project includes converting Al Jamea Roundabout into a four-way intersection with traffic lights to accommodate the current and future traffic in the area, and expanding the intersection by adding new traffic lanes in both directions of the intersection.

It includes water canals passing next to the current roundabout with a width of 40 metres with fences on both sides of the stream, expansion of the water drainage holes below Mazoon and Al Shabab streets to have 12 openings, with a width of 3 metres, and a height of two metres.

The project aims to improve traffic movement at all times, which will enhance commercial and developmental movement and facilities.

The implementation of the project will start during the last quarter of this year to be completed in 12 months.

The Royal directives had approved the implementation of development projects and those approved in the Tenth Five-Year Plan (2021-2025).

Valued at RO 650 million, these projects will be implemented during the remaining years of the current five-year plan in various development sectors.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

