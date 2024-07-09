The GCC countries are increasingly adopting public-private partnerships (PPPs) for infrastructure projects, including airports, Fitch Ratings said in a new report.

Dubai authorities have already announced a pipeline of social and transport PPPs worth $10 billion and $1 billion, respectively.

Last year, Saudi Arabia unveiled a pipeline of 200 projects across 17 sectors, including four airports.

In May, Saudi Arabia received responses from more than 100 companies for participating in the Abha Airport PPP project, local Arabic language newspaper Aliqtisadiah reported.

Turkey’s TAV Airports Holding was one of the companies submitting a bid, the rating agency said.

Fitch expects bond and sukuk markets will allow the GCC countries access to a wider pool of investors and longer-term financing options, which could help finance large projects.

