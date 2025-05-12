Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announced on Monday the launch of a five-year plan valued at more than 81 billion Qatari rials ($22 billion) to implement a broad range of infrastructure projects between 2025 and 2029.

The state-owned Qatar News Agency quoted Ashghal President Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Meer as saying that the projects range from development of citizens' lands and government building projects catering to health, education, sports, and culture to sewage networks and strategic outfalls including strategic tunnels, pumping and treatment stations, and home connections, with the aim of reducing flooding and enhancing the efficiency of the national network.

A centrepiece of the plan is the strategic outfalls project set to launch this year. The two-phase project aims to reuse stormwater for irrigation and cooling and will cover northern and southern Doha. Tunneling work on the main network will begin in 2025, followed by sub-tunneling in early 2026, in coordination with the Ministry of Municipality and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

Ashghal is also preparing to tender several public-private partnership (PPP) projects, including infrastructure works for over 5,500 residential plots across multiple locations. Scope includes internal roads, sewage and treated water networks, landscaping, and lighting.

The authority is also considering a PPP framework for the second phase of the wastewater treatment plant in Al Wakra and Al Wukair.

To support the contracting sector, Ashghal has introduced financial and regulatory measures worth QAR 21 billion ($5.8 billion). These include direct payments, easing of financial burdens, substitution of maintenance reserves with bank guarantees on advanced projects, contract extensions, and enhanced contractor performance evaluations.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

