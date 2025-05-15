Riyadh – Kingdom Holding Company witnessed an annual leap of 119.99% in net profit to SAR 431.61 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared to SAR 196.19 million.

The revenues surged by 31.38% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 741.50 million in Q1-25 from SAR 564.39 million, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 0.12 as of 31 March 2025 from SAR 0.05 a year earlier.

Quarterly, the Q1-25 net profits hiked by 520.88% from SAR 69.51 million in Q4-24, while the revenues jumped by 30.85% from SAR 566.65 million.

As of 31 December 2024, Kingdom Holding posted 22.08% YoY higher net profits at SAR 1.23 billion, compared to SAR 1.01 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

