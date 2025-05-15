Dubai – Amlak Finance registered net profits after income tax valued at AED 27.55 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, an annual rise of 4% from AED 26.75 million.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) increased to AED 0.002 in Q1-25 from AED 0.001 a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Amlak’s total revenue jumped by 15% year-on-year (YoY) to AED 76 million as of 31 March 2025 from AED 66 million.

Meanwhile, revenues from financing and investing business activities decreased by 35% to AED 22 million in Q1-25 from AED 34 million in Q1-24.

To date, Amlak has settled 91% of its Islamic deposit liabilities, including Mudaraba Instrument related to financiers.

In 2024, the company’s net profits fell to AED 52.37 million from AED 259.26 million in 2023.

