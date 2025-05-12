Egypt will launch four new free trade zones in 2026 as part of a drive to boost exports and spur investments, an official has said.

The Arab country already has nearly 230 private free zones, which enjoy massive customs and tax incentives by the government, said Hussam Heiba, CEO of Egypt’s Financial Supervisory Authority.

Heiba, quoted by Alahram newspaper and other local outlets, said those zones target key markets in the region, including those in Europe and the Middle East and North African (MENA).

“Egypt currently has nine public free zones....four of them are under construction and will be commissioned in mid 2026,” he said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

