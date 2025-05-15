Dubai – Deyaar Development delivered a strong performance at the beginning of 2025, recording net profits before corporate tax valued at AED 119.80 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025.

The generated net profits were higher by 54% year-on-year (YoY) than AED 77.6 million, according to the financial results.

The company also witnessed a 32% rise in revenue to AED 433 million as of 31 March 2025, compared to AED 327.80 million in Q1-24.

Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar, said: “The consistent growth that we are experiencing stems directly from our well-planned project launches and our ability to identify emerging opportunities across the emirates.”

He added: “We are also pleased to announce that we are committed to launching remarkable projects in the upcoming months, which will further enhance our mission and deliver exceptional value to our stakeholders ”

In 2024, the DFM-listed group posted higher net profits after tax at AED 473.91 million, compared to AED 440.71 million in 2023.

