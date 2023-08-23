Egyptian developer Misr Italia Properties has signed agreements valued at 500 million Egyptian pounds ($16 million) with local firms Group Construction and Alandalos for Construction & Reconstruction (ACR).

The agreements will help speed up construction works at IL BOSCO City in New Cairo and IL BOSCO and Vinci in the New Administrative Capital (NAC), the developer said in a press statement.

The statement said the Sila phase of IL BOSCO City New Cairo is on track with excavation and grading completed and construction work scheduled to begin over the next 14 months.

It said concrete works for 76 villas have been completed, exterior finishing works will start soon, and deliveries are scheduled from October 2024.

(1 US Dollar = 30.90 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

