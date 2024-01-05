UAE luxury real estate developer Damac Properties has announced that it has awarded two contracts as part of the main works package worth AED300 million ($82 million) for its mega development - Damac Hills 2.

Unveiling the details, Damac said the first of the two contracts worth over AED210 million was awarded to the Dubai branch of China Tiesiju Civil Engineering Group. Its scope of work includes 439 villas and townhouses in the Natura cluster of the Damac Hills 2.

The second contract worth AED7 million, which was linked to the development of roads and infrastructure for the key Farmhouse, Verona, Natura and Violet clusters, was clinched by Infra Nets Contracting.

Situated in the Damac Hills 2 community, these clusters enjoy access to the masterplan development’s countless amenities and features, including Malibu Beach, facilities for sports ranging from football to volleyball and cricket, as well as plenty of green spaces to foster a sense of relaxation, a fishing lake, cycle track, lazy river and more, it stated.

"Residents living in Damac Hills 2 have already begun to experience luxury community living. I am delighted that soon, many more will join them from the Farmhouses, Verona, Natura, and Violet clusters, thanks to these latest contracts," remarked Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at Damac.

"Across Damac Hills, Damac Hills 2 and Damac Lagoons, intelligently master-planned community living is one of our core endeavours, and we are proud of the immense success we have already achieved in pursuit of it," noted Tahaineh.

The announcement regarding the two contracts is one of several made in recent months including AED236 million awarded in October 2023 for Camelia in Damac Hills 2, as well as over AED 2.4 billion in the first half of 2023 for Damac Lagoons, said the top official.

These stand as a testament to Damac's dedication to creating thriving, high-quality communities across Dubai, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

