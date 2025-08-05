Riyadh - Yamama Cement Company achieved 31.77% higher net profits at SAR 263.08 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to SAR 199.65 million in H1-24.

The revenues hiked by 37.49% to SAR 711.41 million in the first six months (6M) of 2025 from SAR 517.43 million in the same period a year earlier, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 1.30 in H1-25, against SAR 0.99 in H1-24.

Financials for Q2

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Yamama Cement’s net profits widened by 43% to SAR 121 million from SAR 84.61 million in Q2-24.

Sales hit SAR 362.38 million in April-June 2025, marking an annual jump of 48.68% from SAR 243.72 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q2-25 net profits declined by 14.83% compared to SAR 142.07 million in Q1-25, while the revenues increased by 3.82% compared to SAR 349.02 million.

