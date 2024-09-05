Loutraki Aussie Real Estate Development, which operates under the umbrella of Australia’s ‘Nucorp Constructions’ has launched a luxury residential project in Dubai – a model of sustainability with modern specifications that serve the green environment.

‘Santorini Residences’ project has been adding to global luxury project models, implemented by Loutraki in Australia since 2011, most notably the Woolley Creek project, Rosehill and Parramatta, and the Merrilands in Sydney Australia, along with the expected Santorini Residences in July 2026.

The project is located in District 2 of Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) and consists of 22 floors, featuring a variety of residential units including studios, one-bedroom and two-room apartments, offering multiple options that suit the needs of all families and investors.

Ahmed Karim, CEO & Founder of AMK Vision, said: “The exclusive real estate broker for marketing the project, The value of the project is AED 200 million.

He added: “Dubai is an ideal destination for real estate investment from Europe, America and the world, expecting the emirate to experience a dramatic growth in real estate prices of 5% to 7% annually in 2024 and 2025, driven by higher demand than available supply.”

The Santorini Residences project offers investment opportunities and luxury residential benefits that meet the aspirations of investors and families, especially in view of the continued growth in demand for luxury properties, which, according to him, enhances the position of a company ‘Loutraki’ as a global leader in sustainable real estate development, constitutes a major step towards building vital environmentally friendly communities.

He also highlighted that the Santorini Residences project was aimed at achieving the principles of green construction. To serve the UAE's vision for sustainability, the Emirate of Dubai in particular seeks to increase the ratio of green buildings to 25% by 2030.

It offers amenities – from swimming pools, a fitness centre, green spaces – and entertainment. – TradeArabia News Service

