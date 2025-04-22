Object 1, a leading real estate developer, has announced the official launch of V1Stara House, a mid-rise residential tower within the Al Furjan community in Dubai.

Set for 2027 completion, V1Stara House offers a mix of one-, two- and 3.5-bedroom apartments across approximately 10 residential floors, with the prices starting from AED1.1 million ($299,473).

Inspired by the Sanskrit word 'Vistara' (meaning expansion), the tower embodies the principles of growth, emotional well-being, and universal unity.

This narrative is reinforced through interiors designed in a palette of deep midnight blues, cosmic golds, and ethereal whites—drawing from the visual richness of the cosmos.

Meticulously designed with thoughtful layouts, 3.1-m ceilings, and panoramic windows, each floor accommodates six to eleven apartments, ensuring space and privacy—features increasingly important to today’s buyers, said the developer.

With rental transactions in Al Furjan up 8% and one-bedroom rental values surging by 39%, the area offers yields of up to 9%, making V1Stara a strong opportunity for both end-users and investors.

Located in one of Dubai’s most strategically positioned and family-oriented districts, V1Stara House is set to benefit from the city’s ongoing investment in infrastructure, sustainability, and connectivity, it stated.

Al Furjan offers excellent accessibility, situated between Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and is currently served by the Red Metro Line. Its proximity to key commercial hubs such as Jebel Ali Free Zone and Dubai Industrial Park and retail destinations like Ibn Battuta Mall makes it an ideal choice for both residents and investors.

The development itself integrates eight retail spaces on the Ground Floor to provide daily conveniences.

Unveiling the project, CEO Tatiana Tonu said: "V1Stara House is our response to current market dynamics—offering a product that balances aspirational living with real value. As Dubai expands with major infrastructure projects like the new Al Maktoum International Airport terminal, adjacent areas like Al Furjan are establishing themselves as a trusted investment hub, driven by high demand and long-term growth potential."

"V1Stara is a smart, functional choice, whether you're an investor looking for solid returns or someone searching for a comfortable, well-connected home. It’s thoughtfully designed with the community in mind and built to keep up with today’s digital lifestyle," she stated.

In Q1 of 2025, Dubai’s off-plan market continued its upward trajectory, with the average price per square foot reaching AED1,250 - a 13% year-on-year increase.

Known for its predominance of low-rise developments - including villas, townhouses, and mid-rise apartment buildings - Al Furjan offers a more grounded residential experience, increasingly sought after in a city largely defined by its high-rise skyline, said the developer .

Architecturally, V1Stara House blends contemporary designs and smart technologies with timeless cultural resonance, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

