Dubai General Properties (DGP) has announced the official unveiling of its flagship legacy project, Mews Mansions, being set up at an investment of over AED950 million ($250 million) within the Meydan district.

Strategically placed, only 10 minutes from Downtown Dubai, this ultra-luxury development features 10 private five-bedroom mansions, each thoughtfully designed to offer unparalleled privacy, grandeur and sophistication, said the developer.

Each residence boasts over 25,000 sq ft of built-up area, set within expansive plots ranging from 15,000 to 16,000 sq ft, it stated.

For the project, Driven | Forbes Global Properties and Refine Development Management have partnered with DGP to bring international expertise to the project through a comprehensive approach to marketing, sales and development management.

The architectural vision for Mews Mansions has been crafted by the acclaimed A&D Studio and seamlessly blends modern refinement with timeless elegance. The interiors, masterfully curated by Olsen & Partners, feature a harmonious blend of natural textures, earthy tones and bespoke craftsmanship.

According to DGP, the construction of Mews Mansions is currently underway, with completion scheduled for Q4 of 2025.

The first show mansion will be unveiled this summer, offering homebuyers a glimpse into the elegance and sophistication that define this exceptional residential offering, it stated.

Each mansion celebrates the seamless integration of indoor and outdoor living, featuring frameless sliding glass doors that dissolve boundaries between interiors and nature.

Further enhancing the luxurious ambience, each mansion is equipped with state-of-the-art appliances from esteemed brands such as Gaggenau, and Miele, ensuring both functionality and aesthetic appeal, said the developer.

These open onto private terraces, rooftop gardens and tranquil water features. Surrounded by lush landscaping, residents can enjoy spectacular views of the Dubai skyline, including the Burj Khalifa.

The strategic positioning of each residence ensures maximum privacy, uninterrupted panoramas and an abundance of natural light, it stated.

The development’s serene ambience is further enhanced by cascading waterfalls, reflective pools and infinity-edge swimming pools that appear to merge with the horizon.

Interiors are designed as a sanctuary of comfort and wellbeing, with features including a private spa with sauna, steam and massage rooms, a dedicated zen room for yoga and meditation, a state-of-the-art home cinema, a wine and cigar lounge and multiple spaces for both formal entertaining and relaxed family living.

Each residence is also equipped with the latest smart home technology, sustainable materials and energy-efficient climate solutions, reflecting a commitment to eco-conscious living without compromising on luxury.

Thomas Wan, Managing Partner of Refine Development Management, said: "Mews Mansions is not just a residential project; it is a vision brought to life through strategic collaboration and unmatched attention to detail."

"We are proud to be working with Dubai General Properties and Driven | Forbes Global Properties on this iconic landmark project in Meydan and eagerly anticipate the completion of the first show home this summer," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).