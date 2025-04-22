Marjan, the master developer of freehold projects in Ras Al Khaimah, has announced a strategic agreement with Dara Developments for the acquisition of a plot of land within the RAK Central development — Marjan’s latest mixed-use destination in the emirate — to develop a 27-storey residential tower.

The building is scheduled for completion by the fourth quarter of 2027 and will expand the residential offerings at RAK Central, in line with Ras Al Khaimah’s Vision 2030 to position the emirate as a vibrant place to live, work, and enjoy for investors and tourists seeking excellence.

Engineer Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer of Marjan, said that RAK Central has achieved exceptional growth since its launch as a modern mixed-use destination, offering global investors and local businesses an innovative space for growth and prosperity, while also reaffirming Ras Al Khaimah’s appeal as a dynamic investment and tourism destination.

Work is currently underway on the project’s main headquarters, which will serve as the central business hub, and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.