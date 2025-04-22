UAE - R.Evolution, a pioneering European real estate developer with over 25 years of experience, has announced that work is moving at a steady pace on its prime development Eywa in Dubai, with 22% of the work already completed.

A visionary, ultra-luxury residential project, Eywa features 50 exclusive residences and two luxurious penthouses along with other key amneities.

It showcases a captivating organic design inspired by the Tree of Life, seamlessly incorporating biophilic elements that deepen the bond between residents and nature.

Championing sustainability with its thoughtfully designed buildings, R.Evolution is marking World Earth Day in style by celebrating some recent achievements with its upcoming luxury residence, Eywa.

This unique property stands out for its deep-rooted respect for the planet and is more than a showcase of sustainable design, reflecting a shift in how the community thinks, lives, and builds. The aim of the project was not only to minimise impact, but also to restore the environment and live in harmony with the people who inhabit it, stated the developer.

This luxury development has already received recognition for its sustainable design as the region’s only building with a WELL healthy building Platinum certificate as well as LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) green building Platinum certificate, thus demonstrating its commitment to harmonising with the planet.

Scheduled for completion next year, the development embodies a conscious approach to modern living through its choice of materials, energy-efficient systems, and a remarkably low 3% construction waste record, it stated.

Founder and CEO Alex Zagrebelny said: "At R.Evolution, our vision is to create urban living that transcends luxury, creating a space where residents can reconnect with themselves and with nature. Our strategy is not only to take but also to give."

"By prioritising the preservation and regeneration of our natural environment, we aim to leave a positive legacy for our children and future generations," he stated.

A sanctuary of sustainable luxury, Eywa has been crafted to redefine upscale living in Dubai with a dedicated focus on sustainability and community.

"The vision is further realised through advanced energy-efficient systems designed to reduce energy consumption by at least 40% compared to traditional buildings. Innovative additives in concrete and the use of post-tension slabs enhance structural integrity while significantly reducing metal usage," he noted.

"Inside, residents enjoy exceptional air quality thanks to high-efficiency MERV 16 filtration systems, which remove 95% of airborne dust particles and 95% of allergens and mold spores. This ensures that the building not only promotes sustainable practices but also actively mitigates the harmful effects of pollution for its residents," he added.

Zagrebelny pointed out that beyond structure, Eywa’s sustainable philosophy is rooted in the belief that we are one with the Earth.

"Even in a modern metropolis like Dubai, the development encourages a deeper connection to nature, recognising that our wellbeing and longevity depend on the health of the world around us. Through a holistic design approach, every element has been considered both for performance, and for its ability to nourish mind, body, and soul," he noted.

Creating a deeply grounding and restorative living experience, Eywa features nature-integrated elements such as lush gardens, calming water features, and advanced systems that restructure and infuse the drinking water with light and positive energy.

Drawing on ancient practices, the system employs magnets, quartz, amethyst, and vortex motion dynamics to reorganise water molecules, aligning them with the body's needs for better absorption, said the top developer.

According to Zagrebelny, this process supports hydration, enhances overall vitality, and promotes harmony by optimising the water’s structure for more effective utilisation by the body.

"By aligning the water’s negative charge with the blood’s charge, mineral uptake and utilisation are improved, reducing waste and fostering balance," he explained.

To deepen this connection, the water is also harmonised with sounds of love - positive music, prayers, and mantras - based on the work of Japanese scientist Dr. Masaru Emoto, who believed that water has memory and can carry positive energy.

This harmonious symphony of sound resonates through the water, empowering it to carry and amplify love and positivity.

As residents immerse themselves in Eywa’s living water, they are enveloped in a nourishing ocean of love and harmony - an experience that transcends the ordinary, elevates the spirit, and fosters profound wellbeing, he noted.

With people spending nearly a third of their lives asleep, it’s essential that living spaces do more than just shelter, but also promote wellbeing and longevity.

Guided by experts in Vastu Shastra - an ancient Indian system of architecture that aligns spatial design with natural energy flow - Eywa is carefully crafted to harmonise its surroundings.

Further enhancing the building's energy, 16 tonnes of crystals will be embedded throughout the property’s structure, featuring 14 distinct varieties chosen for their individual properties, each contributing to a deeper connection between people and the planet, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).