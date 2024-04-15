Kuwait has approved 36 infrastructure projects in its 2024-2025 budget with a combined value of around 428 million Kuwaiti dinars ($1.4 billion), according to a local newspaper.

The budget, which started on 1 April also includes 16 projects to support the private sector with a value of KWD72 million ($237.6 million), the Arabic language daily Alqabas said, quoting a government report.

It also comprises 19 projects with a value of KWD140 million ($462 million) besides projects under construction, the report said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

