KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait's Minister of Public Works, Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan, announced the commencement of significant maintenance work in the Bayan area, specifically in blocks (7) and (8). This initiative is part of new contracts focused on improving highways and internal roads.

The minister explained that the maintenance work is part of 18 ongoing projects aimed at enhancing road infrastructure across all six governorates. The goal is to improve efficiency and safety, ensuring that the roads meet international engineering standards.

Dr. Al-Mashaan highlighted that both radical and periodic maintenance would help extend the lifespan of existing roads, reducing the need for complete reconstruction. This strategy aims to lower future costs while promoting sustainability within Kuwait’s road sector.

Engineer Faisal Al-Sumait, project supervisor for Hawalli Governorate (first zone), provided an update on the ongoing works. He shared that the ministry’s teams are currently working on laying two layers of asphalt in the Bayan area, with a Type 2 layer followed by a Type 3 layer as the final finish. The work in blocks (7) and (8) is progressing well, with the final layer being completed on Al-Aqsa Mosque Street.

Al-Sumait also assured the public that the teams are working according to a strict timetable, emphasizing the Ministry of Public Works' commitment to maintaining high standards of quality and safety throughout the project.

