Kuwait - TK Elevator (TKE) has announced that it has been awarded a major package (Package 3) covering the aircraft aprons and taxiways and service buildings at the Kuwait International Airport (KWI).

The scope of work includes the supply, delivery, installation, and a two-year maintenance contract of 55 passenger boarding bridges.

This agreement reinforces TKE’s position as a premier infrastructure partner in the Middle East, thus leveraging its long-standing relationship with KWI, said TKE in a statement.

The new Terminal 2, under construction by Limak Insaat and overseen by the Kuwait Ministry of Public Works, features an iconic design by Foster + Partners, and is set to become a major hub in the Gulf region.

Covering 750,000 sq m with a roof area of 315,000 sq m, it will significantly increase Kuwait International Airport’s capacity to handle 25 million passengers annually, it stated.

TKE said its solutions will enable seamless passenger flow and play a vital role in enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring a seamless passenger experience, thus contributing to Kuwait’s growing position as a key regional air hub.

TKE’s 55 custom-designed PBBs, featuring a unique steel and glass design and tailored width specifications, will seamlessly accommodate all aircraft types – from Code C (for example A320 or B737) to code F (eg A380 or B 747-8), it stated.

On the key contract win, Ignacio Madinah, the CEO of Airport Solutions at TK Elevator, said: "Our reputation for service and product excellence, customisation capabilities and maintenance expertise combined with our extensive experience in large-scale infrastructure projects, makes us a trusted partner."

"We are proud to support Kuwait Airport in their expansion, realizing Kuwait’s new airport development project’s ambition to become a key hub in the Middle East," he stated.

This contract highlights TKE’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the airport equipment sector. It builds on a longstanding relationship with Kuwait Airport, including previous PBB installations at the Amiri Terminal, Terminal 4, and Terminal 5.

TKE’s ongoing contributions demonstrate its dedication to enhancing operational efficiency and passenger experience, aligning with Kuwait Airport’s strategic vision.

