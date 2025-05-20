KUWAIT -- The path of joint coordination between ministries and government entities in Kuwait has witnessed a notable increase within the framework of strategic transformations in managing the governmental system and services offered to public.

This coordination has led to tangible successes across several vital areas, enhancing the country's ability to open new development and service horizons.

The outcomes of institutional integration among state entities contributed to advancing major projects, unifying efforts to rationalize electricity consumption, combating illegal cryptocurrency mining activities, accelerating the pace of digital transformation and giving strong momentum to infrastructure maintenance nationwide.

An example of high-level coordination is the activation of memoranda of understanding (MoU) between Kuwait and China, particularly regarding strategic projects such as the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port, as it displays coordinated efforts between relevant government bodies.

Kuwait has intensified efforts through cooperation between the Ministries of Finance, Foreign Affairs and Public Works, amongst others, to push bilateral cooperation with China toward more advanced phases, aiming to expedite the implementation of mega projects that align with Kuwait Vision 2035.

The housing sector has also received special attention, via the launch of the Coordinating Committee in March to follow up on the provision of services related to housing projects. The committee consists of eight government bodies.

The committee is responsible for taking all necessary measures to complete housing-related projects, coordinating efforts among participating bodies to develop joint plans and mechanisms for the provision, operation and maintenance of services in existing and future cities and residential areas. It also identifies the entities responsible for receiving buildings in line with project timelines.

Members of the committee include representatives from the Ministries of Finance, Public Works, Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Communications, as well as Kuwait Municipality, the Public Authority for Roads and Transportation (PART), the Public Authority of Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources and the Kuwait Credit Bank, reflecting the government's keenness to unify efforts in developing this vital sector.

Government integration aimed at electricity conservation has been bolstered through various measures, including the formation of a committee consisting of representatives from several ministries and agencies. This committee is tasked with preparing an integrated system of awareness programs to highlight the importance of conservation and its direct impact on public funds and the environment.

Actions taken by state ministries include issuing detailed measures on conservation procedures, outlining practical steps to reduce loads across various sectors and facilities, launching national campaigns for optimal energy use, activating cooperation protocols with the Ministry of Electricity, and forming teams to inspect buildings and facilities.

In early May, the Higher Committee for Energy began reviewing the National Energy Transformation Document of 2024, prepared by the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS), which serves as a key reference for developing the country's energy sector.

This committee includes representatives from relevant government bodies and institutions such as Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR), the Public Authority for Housing Welfare, the Ministry of Finance, the Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP), the Public Authority for Industry, the Environment Public Authority and Kuwait Municipality.

In a related context, joint coordination among government ministries led to a successful security campaign to combat illegal cryptocurrency mining activities. This was part of the state's efforts to counter unlawful use of electricity and practices that negatively impact power networks.

The campaign, conducted last April by the Ministry of Interior in cooperation with the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, and the Public Authority for Industry, resulted in the discovery of several non-compliant residences, the seizure of mining equipment, and the initiation of legal procedures against violators.

Meanwhile, the Public Prosecution began investigating 31 reports concerning the illegal use of electricity for cryptocurrency mining in 59 houses, questioning 116 individuals involved.

In efforts to accelerate digital service integration and simplify procedures for citizens and residents, a wide-scale coordination workshop was held last April. It brought together representatives from 38 government bodies that offer services through the unified government smartphone services app (Sahel).

A workshop reviewed key performance indicators and achievements, with more than 91 million services delivered since Sahel's launch in September 2021. The number of users has also risen to 2.7 million.

Government bodies are now working in harmony to reengineer their services in accordance with digital journey standards to improve efficiency, reduce red-tape, and enhance user experience based on data and indicators provided by Sahel.

Regarding the role of governorates in development and service improvement, coordination between governors and various government authorities has accelerated through joint meetings and field visits to unify teamwork.

Governors have held several meetings in recent months to discuss ways to enhance cooperation mechanisms among governorates and to expand collaboration with local authorities to ensure timely execution of tasks according to precise schedules.

Since a comprehensive road maintenance began across Kuwait's six governorates in last December, collaboration has continued between the Ministry of Public Works, the Ministry of Interior, and PART, to implement the maintenance plan on schedule, avoid delays, and overcome obstacles facing projects.

Relevant authorities are intensifying inspections to ensure road maintenance is completed with the required quality and efficiency, as part of a strategic plan to improve road networks, provide safe and sustainable environment, and keep pace with urban development and increasing transportation needs.

In line with efforts to enhance the efficiency of the government sector and meet the needs of citizens and residents, effective coordination between the Civil Service Commission and several government bodies has led to the launch of evening working hours since early January.

A series of meetings between commission officials and representatives from 13 government entities resulted in practical foundations for implementing this initiative, setting mechanisms for providing services during both morning and evening shifts. This aims at improving the government working environment, enabling employees to perform their duties more effectively, and positively impacting the speed and quality of service delivery.

Concerned government entities have submitted valuable insights and proposals on how to implement the evening shift system optimally to ensure the achievement of its intended goals. (end) star.bb

