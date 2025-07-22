Haima – Authorities in Al Wusta and Dhahirah have launched a series of planning workshops aimed at advancing local development strategies and aligning these with Oman Vision 2040 and national development plans.

In Haima, a workshop was held on Monday to assess progress of the urban strategy for Al Wusta. The session was organised jointly by the Governor’s Office and Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning. It focused on monitoring implementation of strategic goals, project classification and data management.

Participants agreed on a joint working mechanism between the Governor’s Office and Directorate of Housing to coordinate development efforts. The workshop also addressed key challenges in data updates and reviewed possible solutions. Officials stressed the need for effective communication among relevant bodies to ensure integration across sectors.

The workshop was attended by Sheikh Mohammed Ali al Ghafaili, Wali of Haima, and several local officials.

In Ibri, a workshop was held on Sunday themed ‘Defining the Strategic Goal of Dhahirah’. It brought together representatives of government bodies, the private sector and local community. Discussions centred on the governorate’s strategic vision, drawing on its comparative advantages to guide future planning.

The workshop was part of the first phase of the Dhahirah Strategy Development Project, which seeks to position the governorate as a gateway linking Oman with neighbouring countries. The project follows a participatory approach and aims to develop an inclusive roadmap with clear implementation steps.

Both workshops reflect the sultanate’s broader decentralisation efforts and the growing role of governorates in shaping local development agendas.

