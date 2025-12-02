Muscat – H H Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, on Monday laid the foundation stone for two major urban development projects in Muscat – the Jood project in Sultan Haitham City and the beachfront Yamal City in Al Manuma. The projects, with a combined investment of RO1.7bn, are being developed by Egypt’s Talaat Moustafa Group.

The momentous occasion was attended by distinguished assembly of their highnesses, excellencies and senior officials from pertinent national sectors.

The realisation of these two visionary projects is a direct embodiment of national directives aimed at cultivating exemplary partnerships with world-renowned developers, whose proven mastery lies in crafting modern, holistic urban environments. This strategic initiative is in perfect consonance with the core priorities of Oman Vision 2040, which champions economic diversification, the empowerment of the private sector, the stimulation of investment and the enhancement of indigenous economic value.

The Jood project will rise upon a sprawling 2.7 million square meter canvas, destined to become a smart and sustainable community. It promises over 7,000 diverse residential units, interspersed with verdant landscapes, and complemented by a full suite of educational, healthcare, commercial, and recreational amenities, alongside a dedicated social and sports club.

The inaugural phase of this offering presents 600 units, marking the commencement of sales for this comprehensively planned community. The project’s name, “Jood,” draws inspiration from the quintessential Omani virtues of boundless generosity and magnanimity, reflecting profound human and social dimensions. It aspires to epitomize abundance, harmonious balance, and an elevated quality of life within a modern, green city where the built environment exists in seamless synergy with nature.

Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) is ranked within the elite top 6 percent of companies operating in the emerging markets of Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, a testament to its international stature and vast, accumulated expertise in city-making and integrated community development. With a legacy exceeding 55 years in crafting holistic urban spaces, its projects are home to over 1.5 million residents. The Group’s portfolio encompasses a land bank exceeding 115 million square meters, dedicated to residential, commercial, and touristic projects in numerous strategic locales.

The Group’s operational prowess is further evidenced by its management of several international hotels under the prestigious Four Seasons brand in Cairo, Sharm El-Sheikh, and Alexandria, alongside historic properties and new hospitality ventures under development across Egyptian governorates. This demonstrates its profound experience and capability to deliver urban and tourism destinations that meet exacting international standards.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

