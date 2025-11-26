WADI BANI KHALID: The expansion project of Wadi Bani Khalid Hospital in Al Sharqiyah North Governorate began on Tuesday.

The project costs RO 1,312,000 and covers a total area of 20,415 square metres with a built-up area of 1,648 square metres. It adds 24 more beds to the hospital’s existing capacity.

The opening ceremony was held under the auspices of Khalid bin Hashil al Muselhi, Under-Secretary of the Foreign Ministry for Administrative and Financial Affairs, in the presence of Mahmoud bin Yahya al Thuhli, Governor of Al Sharqiyah North, Dr Said bin Harib al Lamki, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health for Health Affairs, and a number of officials.

Dr Ahmed bin Said al Saidi, Director-General of Health Services in Al Sharqiyah North Governorate, delivered a speech in which he said that the hospital represents a qualitative addition to the health system in the governorate, noting that it enhances the quality of life and provides comprehensive curative and preventive services to the residents of the Wilayat of Wadi Bani Khalid and the neighbouring villages. He noted that the hospital provides a comprehensive treatment system, including outpatient clinics, a 24/7 emergency department, an inpatient unit and a state-of-the-art delivery room, all of which contribute to enhancing the health sector’s response to emergencies and maternal and child health.

Al Saidi added that the hospital also offers primary healthcare services as well as awareness programmes that promote prevention and early detection, in addition to dental, laboratory, radiology and pharmacy departments, all operating according to modern systems and staffed by qualified medical teams. He added that this expansion is in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and is a continuation of the government’s investment in healthcare infrastructure across the governorates.

The ceremony included a visual presentation showcasing the project’s stages of implementation. The chief guest toured the hospital’s new facilities, which include two delivery rooms, an isolation room, a comprehensive accident and emergency unit, inpatient wards for men, women and children, in addition to modern service facilities such as a kitchen and laundry.

The expansion will increase the hospital’s capacity and reduce pressure on neighbouring hospitals, provide an advanced treatment environment complete with the latest medical technologies, thus enhancing the readiness of the health sector in Al Sharqiyah North and keeping pace with the requirements of development in therapeutic and preventive care services.

