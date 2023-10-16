A top Kuwaiti developer said on Monday it has bought 9,554 square metres of land in Bahrain valued at around 6.13 million Bahrani dinars ($16 million) for a project.

Mabanee Company said in a disclosure statement on Kuwait’s bourse that the land is located in the Bahrain Bay mixed-use development in capital Manama.

The firm didn’t specify the project but said its Bahrain-based subsidiary signed the deal for the vacant land.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

