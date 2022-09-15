Kuwait’s Ministry of Public works is expected to award the main construction contract for infrastructure works in Al Yarmouk Area (Phase 2) by fourth quarter 2022, according to a source close to the project.

The contract award is expected by early November 2022, the source said.

The main contract tender was issued on 10 October 2021 and the bid submission deadline was extended multiple times before settling on 7 August 2022, the source said, adding that project completion is scheduled for December 2025.

The commercial bids that were submitted include United Gulf Construction Company ($51 million), KCC Engineering and Contracting Company ($50.2 million), Green Tide General Trading and Contracting Company ($35.5 million), Alghanim International General Trading and Contracting Company ($47.7 million), Combined Group Contracting Company ($40 million), Mohammed Abdul Mohsen Al-Kharafi & Sons Company for General Trading and General Contracting ($49 million), Al Mikhayal United General Trading and Contracting Company ($90 million), Al-Dar Engineering and Construction Company ($40.7 million), Contractor General Trading & Contracting Company ($58 million), Sabika International General Trading and Contracting Company ($50.7 million), Kuwait Factory Building and Contracting Company ($49.8 million), and Rolla Desert General Trading and Contracting Company ($35.8 million).

The source said the scope of work involves the construction of roads, infrastructure works, landscaping works, sewage pipelines, ground water pipelines and other utility facilities.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2025, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $70 million.

