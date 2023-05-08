Kenya’s government has increased funding for road projects in the financial year 2023-2024 by more than three times to 239.5 billion Kenyan shillings ($1.75 billion), Business Daily newspaper reported, citing a budget estimate summary.

The report quoted an unnamed transport ministry official as saying that the higher allocation is more for pending bills of contractors and selected new projects.

Local contractors are owed KES 50 billion , while foreign firms have not been paid KES 60 billion , Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen told the lawmakers last month.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)