Iraq’s General Company for Iraqi Railways (GCIR) held online discussions with World Bank on reconstruction projects funded by emergency loan.

Transport Ministry spokesperson Hussein Jalil Al-Khafajia told Zawya Projects that the two sides discussed the contracted projects and their completion rates financed by emergency loan from the World Bank.

The projects involve restoration of railway lines, bridges, railways and infrastructure for the western and northern regions destroyed or damaged during the ISIS conflict.

The total damage costs for the seven Iraqi governorates in the transport sector, consisting of roads, airports, bridges, and railways, was estimated at 3.3 trillion Iraqi dinars ($2.8 billion), and the total loss is 315 billion dinars ($270 million), according to a 2018 study by The World Bank Group.

