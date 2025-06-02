Egypt’s Ministry of Transport announced the start of trial operations for the first phase of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project on Cairo’s Ring Road on Sunday, 1 June 2025.

This initial phase, now open to passengers, extends 35 kilometres from the intersection of the Ring Road with the Alexandria Agricultural Road to the Police Academy station.

The ministry stated this initiative aligns with directives from President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to expand sustainable, environmentally friendly mass transit systems and to operate this first phase to serve users of the Ring Road.

The BRT is described as an environmentally friendly mass transit system designed to offer high service levels. All buses deployed are locally manufactured, air-conditioned electric vehicles, a move consistent with presidential directives to localise various industries in Egypt, including bus manufacturing.

The frequency of buses is planned at every three minutes, equivalent to 20 buses per hour, and is set to increase to every one and a half minutes during peak times.

This project is envisioned as a key artery connecting eastern and western Cairo, with a link to the New Administrative Capital, offering a fast, modern, clean, and safe transport option. It integrates with other transport modes, interchanging with Metro Line 1 at El Zahraa and El Marg stations, Metro Line 3 at Adly Mansour and Imbaba stations, and the Light Rail Transit (LRT) at Adly Mansour station.

The first phase includes 14 stations: Adly Mansour (a non-standard station); two surface stations with pedestrian bridge access (Bahtim and Police Academy); and eleven surface stations with pedestrian tunnel access. These tunnel-access stations are Alexandria Agricultural Road, Colonel Ahmed Abdel Rahim, Shubra Banha, Mostorod, El Khasous, El Marg, El Qalag, Zakat Foundation, Field Marshal Ibrahim Orabi, El Salam, and Suez Road.

The ministry provided details on the areas served by each station:

Alexandria Agricultural Road station: Accessed via a pedestrian tunnel, serving the Alexandria Agricultural Road and commuters from Banha, Toukh, Qalyub, and their surrounding areas, as well as those from Shubra El Kheima using the Ring Road. Colonel Ahmed Abdel Rahim station (Sharqawiya area): A surface station with pedestrian tunnel access, serving the Sharqawiya area and nearby villages such as Mit Halfa and Mit Nama. Shubra Banha station: A surface station with pedestrian tunnel access, serving those heading to the Shubra Banha Freeway and the Al-Assar Axis. Bahtim station: A surface station with pedestrian bridge access, serving the Bahtim area, West Shubra El Kheima, and Eskoo Club Street with its surrounding villages. Mostorod station: A surface station with pedestrian tunnel access, serving the Mostorod area, Ismailia Canal, Ismailia Agricultural Road, Belbeis Road, and commuters heading to Amiriya and Matareya. El Khasous station: A surface station with pedestrian tunnel access, serving the El Khasous area and its affiliated hamlets. El Marg station: A surface station with pedestrian tunnel access, serving the New El Marg area, the Marg-Khanka axis, and interchanging with Metro Line 1 via El Marg station. El Qalag station: A surface station with pedestrian tunnel access, serving the El Qalag area, Mohamed Naguib Road, and their surroundings. Zakat Foundation station: A surface station with pedestrian tunnel access, serving the Zakat Foundation area and commuters from Ain Shams and surr

