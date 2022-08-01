Iraq has approved plans to build a new central market in its Southeastern Maysan Governorate as part of a post-war reconstruction programme in the Arab country, newspapers said on Monday.

The project, which was launched last week, is designed to stimulate business in the province and create jobs for Iraqis, they said, quoting Governor Ali Dawai.

The “Amara Modern Souk” project will be funded through a loan provided by the European Union and is expected to be completed on time, Dawai said in a statement.

“This is a strategic project will create many jobs for citizens and boost business and investment in the Governorate,” Dawai said without mentioning costs or when the project will be completed.

