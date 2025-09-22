Iraq has more than 600,000 housing units under licensed investment projects, making the housing sector the largest recipient of investment approvals, the National Investment Commission (NIC) said on Saturday.

NIC Chairman Haider Makiya said 424,926 housing units — both buildings and houses — have been licensed by the commission, with additional projects expected to be announced soon.

He added that provincial investment commissions have licensed a further 207,302 units, bringing the nationwide total to 632,228 housing units.

