Egypt is actively pursuing deeper economic integration with African nations through joint infrastructure projects and increased private sector participation, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat said on Saturday.

Speaking at a meeting with ambassadors from seven African countries, Al-Mashat stated that President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has prioritised cooperation with the continent to build a shared economic future. She described joint African action as the only viable path to resolving conflicts and establishing a development model based on the exchange of expertise.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the First Egyptian-African Economic Conference organised by Al-Ahram Hebdo, included envoys from Algeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi, Cameroon, Uganda, and Senegal. Discussions focused on strengthening interconnectedness through infrastructure, boosting trade and investment, and fostering private sector partnerships.

Al-Mashat highlighted the Egyptian private sector’s role in continental infrastructure, citing the Cairo-Cape Town connectivity project as a key example.

The minister noted that the government is prepared to exchange expertise in feasibility studies and development finance. She identified joint committees as a mechanism for strengthening relations, pointing to the recent convening of the Egyptian-Algerian Joint Committee as a model for exploring cooperation priorities.

Addressing the green transition, Al-Mashat said the continent possesses the resources to become a renewable energy hub. She noted that Egypt and other African nations are partnering with the World Bank to implement an initiative aimed at providing renewable energy access to 300m people across the continent.

“As Egypt’s Governor at the World Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and other institutions, there is a growing global interest in fostering cooperation with Africa,” Al-Mashat said. “The EBRD recently added Sub-Saharan African countries to its countries of operation, which reflects the global trend toward the continent.”

The ministry launched a South-South and Triangular Cooperation Strategy in 2024 to expand development solutions and build cross-border partnerships. Al-Mashat characterised integration with African nations as an extension of Egypt’s historical role in supporting the continent’s interests.

During the meeting, the ambassadors proposed initiatives to enhance inter-African tourism. Suggestions included linking Egyptian tourism networks with continental channels to create new routes, such as eco-tourism, and leveraging Egypt’s ability to attract foreign visitors to redirect traffic to other African destinations. They also called for increased cooperation in education, health, communications, and knowledge exchange between governmental institutions and the private sector.

