Iraq has invited French companies to implement projects in capital Baghdad.

The Baghdad Mayor’s office said in a press statement that the mayor Alaa Maan and French ambassador Eric Chevalier discussed prospects for joint cooperation in cultural, infrastructure and urban planning projects in Baghdad.

The statement said the two sides also discussed the Baghdad metro project, with the mayor assuring the French ambassador that the Iraqi prime minister “has great interest in the project” and his office is coordinating with the Ministry of Transport to ensure funds for the project.

