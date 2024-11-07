The Iraqi government announced on Thursday the completion of the route design for the $18 billion Baghdad Metro project, which aims to improve urban mobility across the capital.

Iraq’s Prime Minister’s Advisor for Transport Affairs, Nasser Al-Asadi, told Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the government is working closely with the Baghdad Municipality to finalise financial arrangements with investors.

"The design of the metro routes has been completed, and the government consultant is currently establishing specifications for the lines, trains, and stations. Only administrative procedures remain," he said.

The project comprises seven metro lines covering 150 kilometres with 64 stations.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.