Saudi Arabia - Intersec Saudi Arabia, the country’s leading trade fair for security, safety, and fire protection, will highlight the importance of fire safety strategies in the built environment.

In a panel discussion with Neil Odin, Chief Fire Officer from the UK National Fire Chiefs Council, a leading figure in fire safety, the event will offer unique insights into the challenges faced by the Middle East.

The panel discussion, Crisis to Recovery: Strategies for Effective Fire Post-Incident Management takes place on the opening day of the exhibition as part of the Fire Protection & Technology Summit.

5,200 ongoing construction projects

According to research from Mordor Intelligence, Saudi Arabia currently has over 5,200 ongoing construction projects, with an estimated total value exceeding $819 billion. These projects encompass a wide range of sectors, including residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction, underscoring the need for an effective Fire Safe Design strategy.

"A response strategy cannot stand alone; it must be intricately linked with fire-safe building designs and comprehensive prevention strategies. Understanding the root causes of fire disasters and sharing this knowledge is key to innovating effective solutions," said Odin.

“The Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia, holds the potential to lead in global fire management through its focus on designing out risks in new developments,” he added.

The session will discuss the crucial phases following a fire, highlighting best practices and innovative approaches to post-incident recovery, focusing on restoring normality in affected populations, buildings, and responder teams. Jamal Al Ghamdi, Corporate Process Safety Director, Sadara Chemical Company, will join Odin on the panel.

Other topics

Elsewhere on the opening day of the summit, sessions to be covered include Educating and Empowering Communities: Promoting Fire Safety Awareness and Preparedness, Fire Safety Hazards for Electric Vehicles and Lessons Learned from Past Disasters: Empowering Emergency Preparedness, amongst others.

The second day of the summit will see a full agenda addressing topics such as Integrating IoT and AI in Fire Safety Systems, Maturity of Robotics Deployment in Fire Fighting, Safeguarding Fire Safety Infrastructure Against Threats and Challenges, and Fire Challenges Due to Climate Change with a range of experts from various fields critical to fire safety.

Riham Sedik, Show Manager—Intersec Saudi Arabia, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “Intersec Saudi Arabia has an integral role to play in providing a platform for some of the greatest minds and most experienced individuals to come together from around the world to discuss critical challenges, opportunities, standards & policies, and technology relating to fire safety.

“Our packed agenda ensures Intersec Saudi Arabia remains a key date for all concerned in this field.”

Future Security and Safety Summit

Running alongside the Fire Protection and Technology Summit is the Future Security and Safety Summit, which is focused on the groundbreaking convergence of security thought leadership, innovation, and global expertise. These two Summits are part of Intersec Saudi Arabia’s high-level content and conference programme, all of which are CPD (Continuing Professional Development) certified.

The show floor, which will cover five product categories, including Commercial & Perimeter Security, Cybersecurity, Homeland Security & Policing, Fire and Rescue, and Safety and Health, has seen unprecedented demand from exhibitors this year, with the show sold out two months ahead of the opening day.

To accommodate participants' demand, the exhibition has increased in size by 34% from 2023 and will now cover a total area of 23,000 sq m across five halls and a dedicated outdoor space.

Intersec Saudi Arabia, which is Organised by 1st Arabia and licensed by Messe Frankfurt, the exhibition will be held in association with The High Commission for Industrial Security and The General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense. It will return for a sixth edition from 1 - 3 October at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC).

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences said: “I’m delighted to see such a high calibre of experts who will be able to share insights from their many years of experience. This secures our position as a must-attend exhibition.”

