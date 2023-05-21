Egypt's Infinity Towers for Urban Development announced on Sunday that its flagship Infinity Tower project in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) has reached a significant milestone, with construction work reaching a 55 percent completion rate.

The tower has now reached a height of 100 metres (m) out of its full 210m, the developer said in a press statement.

The statement said the construction has been completed for the 5-level underground car parking, 11,000 square metres (sqm) of commercial area, and the first phase of the offices from 11th to the 24th floor.

Assaad Salama, Managing Director of Infinity Towers for Urban Development, emphasised that the project introduced state-of-the-art construction technologies to Egypt for the first time, which have played a crucial role in accelerating the pace of construction.

He highlighted that the company has commenced the implementation of the second phase of the offices, from 25th to the 40th floor, adding that the units provide column-free office spaces of up to 1,560 sqm and a ceiling height of 4.5m.

The second phase is scheduled for completion by December 2023, while the interior fit outs and delivery of the initial phase is expected to commence in 2024.

