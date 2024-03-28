The buildings & factories (B&F) vertical of India’s Larsen & Toubro Construction (L&T) has secured a new project in Oman.

The subsidiary has secured a contract to construct the Al Namaa General Hospital from the Ministry of Health, Oman, L&T said in a statement published on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The work scope includes constructing a 165-bed hospital building (G+4), including the basement and ancillary buildings like substations and STP.

The project will be executed in 30 months and includes civil structures, finishes, MEP services, medical equipment, external development, and landscaping.

While L&T doesn’t disclose specific contract value, the statement categorised the award as ‘large,’ in the INR25 billion to INR50 billion range. ($300 million-$600 million)

(1 US Dollar = 83.33 Indian rupees)

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

