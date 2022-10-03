India’s Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is handling consultancy assignments for Bahrain Metro Project, which would cost $2 billion, a report quoting the corporation said.

The Delhi Metro is a mass rapid transit system serving Delhi and its satellite cities of Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Noida, Bahadurgarh and Ballabhgarh in the National Capital Region of India.

DMRC is a 50-50 joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. A senior official at DMRC said they are currently handling consultancy assignments for Tel Aviv Metro Project, Bahrain Metro Project, Mauritius Metro Project, Alexandria Metro Project (Egypt) and Ho Chi Minh City Metro Project (Vietnam).

DMRC has provided HR Manpower to the Jakarta Metro Project in Indonesia in the past. An earlier report of ‘ET Now’ said that Delhi Metro is partnering with Virtue Global Holding Ltd for Bahrain’s Metro’s 29 -km Phase 1 Work.

As per the arrangement, DMRC would execute the engineering, procurement and Construction contract if the Dubai-based financial company, which has already qualified in the pre-bid stage, wins the bid.

The final bidding, DMRC said, is expected in November. The Bahrain Metro is a fully automated, driverless system that will provide memorable journeys through residential, business, administration and leisure spots.

The Red and Blue lines that make up the Phase 1 of the new Metro System run a total of 28.6 km. At peak time, up 43,000 passengers will be served.

According to IDOM, being developed under a PPP scheme, the metro will have 20 stations (2 interchange) and a depot/stabling facility. Phase 1 is the starting point for the Bahrain Urban Transit Network Project (BUTN) which will have four lines and 109 km.

© 2022 News of Bahrain Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).