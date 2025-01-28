The Cabinet yesterday approved a memorandum on the timeline for implementing the internal railway network and its integration into the GCC railway network.

The session was chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, at Gudaibiya Palace.

The memorandum was submitted by the Transportation and Telecommunications Minister.

The Cabinet also approved another memorandum, submitted by the Interior Minister, regarding the removal of certain entities and individuals from the list of terrorist entities.

The ministers also affirmed the importance of His Majesty King Hamad’s visit to France, where he met President Emmanuel Macron.

The visit highlighted the enduring strength of Bahrain-France relations across economic, political and defence sectors, the Cabinet said.

In this regard, the Cabinet underscored the strategic partnership and mutual commitment to enhancing ties to meet shared aspirations.

