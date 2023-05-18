Global hospitality company IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed a master development agreement (MDA) with Tashyid for Hotel Operations to develop 12 hotels with 2,500 keys under the Holiday Inn Express brand across Saudi Arabia.



The agreement will allow IHG to expand and diversify its mainstream offering across Saudi Arabia.



As part of the agreement, the first 300-room Holiday Inn Express hotel will be opened in Jeddah in June 2025, the company said in a statement.



Holiday Inn Express is IHG’s fastest-growing brand, with over 3,000 operating hotels globally.



IHG currently operates 39 hotels across five brands in Saudi Arabia, with 30 hotels in the development pipeline to open within the next three to five years.

