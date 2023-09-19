Egypt’s Times Developments (TD) has contracted DMA to design the second phase of its Aster project in New Cairo.

Cairo-based DMA had designed the first phase of the 35-acre Aster, which comprises of residences, shops and offices, and is located in the Golden Square area.

Rami Atallah, Project Manager of TD said the company has pumped about 350 million Egyptian pounds into the construction of the project to date, adding that the concrete works, executed by Chaddad Group, is on schedule, and will be completed soon.

