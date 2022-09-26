Egypt’s New City Developments, formerly known as Orascom Housing Communities, plans to deliver the 14-building first phase of its 6-billion-Egyptian pound ($307 million) Eco West project in the 6th of October city in 2023, the company CEO said.

Mohammed El-Nady told Zawya Projects that the developer has signed agreements with contractor Al-Hazek Construction Company and architect ACE Arab Consulting Engineers Moharram.Bakhoum for the first phase.

The 120-acre Eco West includes 3,804 residential units, an 18-acre club, an international school and commercial spaces.

El-Nady also disclosed that two international school operators will set up campuses in the project, and talks are underway with several companies to operate and manage the club.

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)