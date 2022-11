Egyptian developer Mountain View has signed a 750-million-Egyptian-Pound ($31 million) loan agreement with Banque Misr to accelerate the construction of its Mountain View 4 project (Mountain View Park Way) in 6th of October City.

Mountain View Park Way is being developed over an area of 47 acres at a total investment of 1.1 billion pounds ($45 million).

(1 US Dollar = 24.35 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)