Egypt’s Hassan Allam Holding announced on Thursday the launch of 3.3 billion Saudi riyals ($880 million) Noor Khuzam integrated residential project, spread over an area of 228,000 square metres (sqm) in North Riyadh.

The 3,018-unit project will be developed by its Hassan Allam’s development subsidiary Grova Developments and local Saudi company Tilal Real Estate in partnership with the National Housing Company (NHC).

The project incorporates open green spaces, shared dining areas, a cinema, plazas and cafés, and community spaces.

The project also incorporates energy-efficient systems, green building standards, smart technologies, and pedestrian-friendly design to create sustainable living environment.

The project was formally launched during the RESTATEX Riyadh Real Estate Exhibition 2026 on Thursday. The initial agreement for the project was signed during Cityscape Saudi Arabia in November 2025.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

