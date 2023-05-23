Egypt’s Contact Developments launched Eval Towers, its fourth project in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) after Mercury Business Complex, Quan Tower and Cayo Mall, at a total investment of 7 billion Egyptian pounds ($227 million).

The 18-storey twin-tower project, spanning an area of 9,100 square metres, will house offices, shops and a hotel, the company said in a press statement.

Eval Towers comprises two distinct buildings: an office tower and a hotel tower.

The developer has appointed YBA Architects, International Expertise House and ACE Moharram Bakhoum for design and engineering, while CBRE will provide management and operation services for the project, the statement said.

Eval Towers would be implemented in four phases and be completed within the next four years.

(1 US Dollar = 30.90 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)