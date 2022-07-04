President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi inaugurated on Sunday Adly Mansour Central Station — the largest interchange station in the Middle East — and launched the LRT electric train, along with the Al-Salam, 10th of Ramadan, and New Administrative Capital (NAC) line.

During the event, Al-Sisi inspected and boarded the LRT and listened to a detailed explanation of the train’s mechanism of operation from Minister of Transportation Kamel El-Wazir, who stressed that the maximum capacity of the train is expected to be about 1m passengers per day.

He added that the electric train is fully secured, and that the ministry aims to pump EGP 1.7 trillion in investments in all its sectors until 2024.

Furthermore, El-Wazir said that EGP 827bn have been allocated for the implementation of tunnel and electric traction projects, explaining that they are integral to the implementation of the express train that will connect El-Alamein and Ain Sokhna, as well as the fourth metro line, in addition to completing the second phase of the high-speed electric train project.

The minister also stated that EGP 470bn were allocated to finance new road network projects, such as the implementation of the third phase of the national road project, as well as the axes on the Nile River to serve the industrial zones.

Moreover, EGP 225bn were allocated to implement projects to develop the railway sector by buying new vehicles and tractors and developing infrastructure, in addition to allocating EGP 115bn to finance the development of seaports such as Ain Sokhna and Alexandria.

Additionally, EGP 15bn were allocated for the establishment of dry and logistic ports in several regions, most notably in Sixth of October City and 10th of Ramadan City, said El-Wazir, noting that EGP 3bn were also allocated to finance river transport development projects with the aim of improving the service and increase the volume of goods transported through it.

In May, President Al-Sisi witnessed the signing ceremony of a contract with Siemens to establish an integrated system for high-speed electric train in Egypt. The project includes a total of three lines that span a length of about 2,000 km nationwide.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

