ABU DHABI: The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has commenced work on the design and construction of the historic Mubazzarah Dam Road in Al Ain, with a budget of approximately AED16 million allocated for the redevelopment.

The project aims to enhance infrastructure in the Green Mubazzarah area by providing a safe, direct route to the landmark dam. Built to modern design standards, the road will prioritise traffic safety while preserving the area’s charming mountainous character, which attracts various types of visitors.

Rashid Musabbah Al Manai, Director-General of Al Ain City Municipality, affirmed that developing the road falls within the Department’s commitment to strengthening Al Ain as a destination rich in natural and tourism attractions. He explained that the initiative contributes to the development of the Green Mubazzarah site, which holds a special place among community members and visitors by improving safe access while protecting its distinctive landscape.

Set for completion by June 2026, the project will result in significant road network improvements to enhance overall connectivity within the Green Mubazzarah zone, in addition to a vehicle rest area with panoramic mountain views, slopes stabilisation, and terrain treatment to integrate the infrastructure seamlessly.

The works form part of the DMT’s ongoing efforts to enhance transportation and mobility networks connected to tourist and entertainment destinations, which contributes to overall liveability standards.